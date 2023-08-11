Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

Amid Gang Violence, Haitians Celebrate Release of US Nurse from Kidnappers

Amid Gang Violence, Haitians Celebrate Release of US Nurse from Kidnappers
Embed
Amid Gang Violence, Haitians Celebrate Release of US Nurse from Kidnappers

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:11 0:00
Download

An American woman and her daughter have been released 13 days after they were kidnapped in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. Gangs have kidnapped hundreds of people, mostly Haitians, since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. As VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, Haitians are taking to the streets to demand aid, and Kenya is considering sending a multinational force. Camera: Matiado Vilme

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG