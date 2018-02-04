2 Killed in US Train Wreck

An Amtrak passenger train, apparently traveling on the wrong track, collided with a freight train early Sunday in the southern U.S. state of South Carolina, killing two people and injuring over 100, officials said.

A statement by Amtrak said the train, operating between New York and Miami, was carrying eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers when it crashed with a freight train in Cayce, S.C.

The two dead were identified as Amtrak employees, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters, describing the crash scene as "a horrible thing to see."

"The engine of the passenger train, the Amtrak train, which was headed South, was barely recognizable. It was quite a crash," he said.

McMaster said a total of 116 people were taken to hospitals for treatment, adding that "We need a conversation around the country" about train safety.

U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on the accident and was receiving regular updates throughout the morning.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident," a statement from deputy White House press secretary Lindsay Walters said.

Sunday's deadly crash was the second involving an Amtrak passenger train in a week. One person was killed and several others were injured last Wednesday when a chartered Amtrak train carrying members of Congress and their families to a Republican retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck in southwestern Virginia.