Analysts: Modi Poll Victory Looks Certain With Leveraging of Hindu Nationalism
When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the opening of a new Hindu temple earlier in January, analysts called it the unofficial start of his reelection campaign. With India due to go to the polls as soon as April, surveys say Modi is the most popular elected leader in the world, while commentators agree his reelection is all but certain. Henry Wilkins reports from Ayodhya on how Modi has taken advantage of Hindu nationalism to gain such support.