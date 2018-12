Leaders of the Organization of Oil Producing Countries are expected to agree on reducing oil output during a meeting Thursday is Vienna. The price of crude oil fell by more than 20 percent in the past two months because of an excess of crude on the market. U.S. President Donald Trump has warned against increasing oil prices, but experts say that a cut in production from the OPEC countries and Russia is the most likely outcome of the Vienna meeting. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.