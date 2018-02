President Donald Trump told Congress it's time to take U.S. immigration policy into the 21st century in his first State of the Union address Tuesday. But his four-pillar plan, which includes border wall funding and a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants, is drawing criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on Trump's odds of securing a deal when Congress returns to Washington next week.