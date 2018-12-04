Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Another Mission Awaits Presidential Helper Sully

  • Associated Press
FILE - Sully, the yellow Labrador retriever service dog of the late President George H.W. Bush, arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 3, 2018.

WASHINGTON — 

It's often said that if you want a friend in Washington, get a dog. For the last six months, President George H.W. Bush’s friend was Sully, a service dog.

The yellow Labrador retriever visited the president's casket in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday alongside people in wheelchairs who benefited from the Americans With Disabilities Act that Bush signed in 1990.

John Miller, the president and CEO of America's VetDogs, said the Bush family contacted Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after the late president's wife of 73 years, Barbara, died in April. America's VetDogs chose Sully in part for his calm temperament.

FILE - Former President George H.W. Bush, left, and former President Bill Clinton, visiting Bush, are pictured with Sully at Bush's home in Kennebunkport, Maine, June 25, 2018.
FILE - Former President George H.W. Bush, left, and former President Bill Clinton, visiting Bush, are pictured with Sully at Bush's home in Kennebunkport, Maine, June 25, 2018.

"After Mrs. Bush's death, general companionship was a big part of Sully's job,'' Miller said in a phone interview. "One of the things that I think was important to the president was the ‘rest’ command, where Sully would rest his head on the president's lap.''

Sully is 2 years old. He was named for retired airline pilot Chesley "Sully'' Sullenberger III, who became famous for landing a damaged passenger jet on the Hudson River in 2009, saving everyone aboard.

Sully the dog achieved worldwide fame after a Bush family spokesman tweeted a photo of Sully lying by Bush's flag-draped casket with the caption: "Mission completed.''

The pup traveled to Washington with the funeral retinue. And on Tuesday morning, officials issued a two-minute warning for Sully's arrival in the Rotunda. Sully padded in, his leash held by Valerie Cramer, America's VetDogs service dog program manager.

FILE - Sully, the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lies in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, Dec. 3, 2018.
FILE - Sully, the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lies in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, Dec. 3, 2018.

At her command, he lay down — and threw a glance over his shoulder at the photographers scrambling to get his photo. He didn't seem fazed. Cramer then led him around the casket to sit among the others. After a few minutes, the procession headed out.

Sully is headed back to America's VetDogs in Smithtown, N.Y., where he was born and trained, Miller said. Then he'll go for training at Walter Reed to help brace, retrieve items for and otherwise assist the veterans getting care there. Sully will be working with two dogs already in service at the veterans hospital, Sgts. Dillon and Truman.

It can cost upward of $50,000 to breed, train and place dogs like Sully, but America’s Vetdogs provides them free to veterans in need of their services, Miller said.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG