Anti-China ‘Foreign Interference’ Bills Could Harm Academic Cooperation
The proposed Disclose GIFTS Act would introduce tougher disclosure rules for universities receiving gifts or contracts from foreign countries. Academic infiltration and espionage from China is a serious concern, but critics say the bill, if signed into law, will harm Chinese international students. Sophie Hogan outlines the situation for The PIE News. (October 2023)
Do US News College Rankings Exclude International Students?
The rankings are the most popular in the U.S., but the rankings have changed their methodology amid recent criticism. Two professors, Ryan Allen and Tomoko Takahashi, argue that this new system is unfair to international students. It fails to capture their earnings after graduation and excludes them from its list of first-generation students. Weigh their arguments for yourself in Inside Higher Ed, (October 2023)
Immigrants and Asylum-Seekers, Especially From Afghanistan, Face Barriers to College
A new study from three professors, published in The Conversation, found that it can be hard to get foreign degrees accepted, or secure financing, particularly for students from Afghanistan. Read the report from Kerri Evans, Ishara Casellas Connors, and Lisa Unangst. (November 2023)
Recommendation Letters Are an Art Form
Jim Jump spent over three decades as a college counselor at a high school in the eastern U.S. state of Virginia. He prided himself on writing impassioned and personalized recommendation letters for his students. Now retired, he looks back over the hard work, and uncertainty, of recommending a young person. Read his op-ed for Inside Higher Ed. (November 2023)
'College Welcome Guide’ Measures Culture, Not Academics
There are plenty of online tools to rank the academic prestige of colleges. But this new tool, created by The Hechinger Report, measures colleges based on other variables, like graduation rates, climate of free speech and resources for LGBTQ+ students. Check out the guide for yourself in this piece by Fazil Khan. (October 2023)