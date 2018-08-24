Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
East Asia

Appeals Court Sentences Former S. Korean President Park to 25 Years

FILE - Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives at the Seoul Central District Court for a hearing on a prosecutors' request for her arrest for corruption, in Seoul, South Korea, March 30, 2017.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — 

A South Korean appeals court sentenced former President Park Geun-hye to 25 years in jail Friday, the Yonhap news agency reported, in a case arising from a far-reaching corruption scandal that toppled her from power in 2017.

Park became South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be forced from office when the Constitutional Court removed her over a scandal that landed the heads of two conglomerates in jail.

The Seoul High Court found that Park colluded with her friend, Choi Soon-sil, to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates to help Choi’s family and fund nonprofit foundations owned by her, Yonhap reported, citing the court.

The court also fined Park, the daughter of a former military dictator, 20 billion won ($17.86 million) after finding her guilty of charges including bribery and coercion, Yonhap said.

FILE - Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the center of the South Korean political scandal and long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye, arrives for a hearing arguments for South Korean President Park Geun-hye's impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court, Feb. 2, 2018.
FILE - Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the center of the South Korean political scandal and long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye, arrives for a hearing arguments for South Korean President Park Geun-hye's impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court, Feb. 2, 2018.

A lower court had jailed Park for 24 years in April. Prosecutors appealed against that decision, seeking a tougher sentence.

Another South Korean court sentenced Park in July to eight more years in prison in a separate case arising from the same scandal, finding her guilty on charges of causing the loss of government funds and interfering in a 2016 parliamentary election.

Park, 66, has been in jail since March 31, 2017, but has denied wrongdoing and was not present in court.

She returned to South Korea’s presidential palace in 2012 as the country’s firstwoman leader more than three decades after she left it following the assassination of her father.

Her ouster last year led to a presidential election won by the liberal Moon Jae-in, whose conciliatory stance on North Korea has led to a significant warming of ties with the North.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG