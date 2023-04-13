Student Union
Are College Rankings Useful?
U.S. News & World Report publishes the most influential college rankings in the U.S. But last year, Yale Law School – the No. 1 legal program in the country for years – chose not to participate. Twelve of the top 14 law schools followed suit, though most still made it into this year’s rankings despite not submitting data. Now, both undergraduate and graduate programs are deciding whether rankings make sense for them.
This panel discussion, featuring the dean of Yale Law, the CEO of U.S. News & World Report and a high school student, was produced by Chris Remington and aired on WAMU radio. (April 2023)
Should Government Employees Be Hired Based on Skills? Or Degrees?
Many college graduates aspire to work in government because of the stability, benefits and sense of purpose. But at least six states have tried to reduce the importance of a college degree in getting a job, arguing that the requirements are a burden on poorer applicants and result in turning away many gifted ones – all amidst a labor shortage. New Jersey, one of the wealthiest and most populous states, is just the latest.
Read the story from Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech for The Hill. (April 2023)
US Visa Costs Are Going Up; How Will That Affect Students?
The cost of U.S. tourist and student visas, among other kinds, is increasing on May 30.
See the full breakdown in this news release from the U.S. State Department. (March 2023)
Academic Coaches Help Students Finish Community College
Two-year community colleges, which serve many of the students who need the most support, have the lowest completion rates of any kind of university or college, The Associated Press reported.
The availability of advisers, students say, is often a deciding factor in who succeeds, the AP says in its story. (April 2023)
Colleges' Actions on Sustainability are a Draw for Students
Younger Americans – millennials and adults in Generation Z – are more engaged in addressing climate change on- and offline, according to a 2021 Pew Research poll. Compared with older adults, Gen Zers and millennials are talking more about the need for action on climate change, including discussing and sharing information on social media platforms and by volunteering and attending rallies and protests on climate change, Pew found.
Colleges and universities in the U.S. are taking note of students' increased interest and are finding ways to become more environmentally sustainable, The Washington Post reported.
Read the story from Amudalat Ajasa in the Post. (April 2023)