Are International Students a Benefit or a Loss for Source Countries?
India recently became the world’s most populous country, and 25% of the world’s population under the age of 25 live there. Unsurprisingly, it’s one of the biggest sources of international students in the Western world. But India’s government questions the value of this “one-way traffic,” arguing that the country loses valuable talent and should be attracting international students of its own. One member of India’s Economic Advisory Council said there are “too many university campuses on the planet,” since digital education is cheaper and more sustainable. Read the analysis from Viggo Stacey, editor of The PIE. (April 2023)
India, China See Changes in Number of Students Studying in US
India sent more students to study in the U.S. in 2022 while China sent fewer, the Hindustan Times reported. In 2022, California hosted 225,173 international students, the Times reported, the largest percentage of any U.S. state. Read more about the trends and the numbers in the Times story. (May 2023)
Are International Graduate Students and Admissions Departments Seeing Eye-to-Eye?
Not exactly, according to a new survey of the two groups conducted by the Association for Graduate Enrollment Management (NAGAP). Compared to students, the managers overestimated the difficulty of the application, while underestimating how hard it is for students to find the “best fit” school for them. Maureen Manning summarizes the findings for The PIE News. (May 2023)
Is It Time for the US to Offer 3-Year Undergraduate Degrees?
In many countries, undergraduate degrees focus on one area of study and take three years. But in the U.S., students are expected to take a series of courses across the arts and sciences before they choose their major. This process is supposed to take four years, though many students need more time. An op-ed in Inside Higher Ed reviews the history of the three-year degree, and argues that U.S. students would save money, get better grades and receive better teaching under such a system. Lou Matz offers an argument in Inside Higher Ed. (May 2023)
Eastern Michigan International Student Group Back on Track After Pandemic
The Eastern Michigan University International Student Association has revved up, increasing its community involvement as the coronavirus pandemic wanes. EMU Today, a university publication, writes that recent activities include a cultural talent show, a clothing drive for local community shelters and an event that highlighted food from around the world. (May 2023)