Argentina's LGBT+ Community Comes Together for Diversity Parade

Thousands marched through Buenos Aires on Saturday in celebration of LGBTQ+ equality and diversity at a colorful pride parade.

Buenos Aires dedicated a week to celebrating diversity, a week that began Oct. 28 and ended with the iconic Pride March on Saturday.

Participants thronged the city in rainbow-colored attire and costumes, danced and sang during the march from the Plaza de Mayo to the Plaza de Congreso.

The Pride Parade Organizing Commission, or COMO, has organized the LGBT+ Pride Parade each year since 1992.

Argentina is a leader on gay, lesbian and transexual rights in Latin America, becoming the first Latin American country to allow same-sex civil unions in 2002 and the first country in Latin America to legalize same-sex marriages in 2010. It was also the first in the region to allow gay couples to marry and adopt children.