Fashion changes, trends come and go, but jewelry is always present in people's lives in one way or another. New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art just opened a new exhibition dedicated to the history of jewelry and the role it plays in people's lives. Headdresses and earrings, brooches and belts, necklaces and rings, old and new, traditional and provocative, jewelry never cease to surprise and amaze. Nina Vishneva reports. Anna Rice narrates.