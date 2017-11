Museums of fine art in Bern, Switzerland, and Bonn, Germany, have put on display hundreds of paintings and drawings, including works by Picasso, Matisse and Chagall, collected by German art dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt. Some of the works were looted from Jewish homes, others were acquired after Nazi authorities had them removed from galleries. Gurlitt, who died in 2014, bequeathed what was left of the collection to the Bern Kunstmuseum. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.