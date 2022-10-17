As Australia Expects More Rain, Flood Warnings Continue 

Parts of south-eastern Australia remain on evacuation alert after record-breaking floods. At least two people have died.

Emergency services authorities in the Australian state of Victoria have warned that as many as 34,000 homes could be inundated or isolated.

Parts of south-eastern Australia have had more than a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours.

Dozens of schools have been closed, and roads are impassable. Hundreds of properties are without power and train services have been disrupted.

Residents in Victoria, southern New South Wales and northern regions of the island state of Tasmania have been on alert.

Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews told reporters Monday that the threat remained in many communities.

“The situation continues to evolve in places like Shepparton, Eucha, Charlton and Kerang where flood levels continue to rise, where communities are at real risk. We are doing everything we can to support them. Please follow the advice that is provided to you. Please be aware of the circumstances that you confront,” he said.

Many communities have endured record-breaking flooding taking residents by surprise.

This man told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that it was the worst flood in more than 50 years.

“In 1974, it came right up to the front fence at my place and I was only thinking that was going to do the same this time, but, anyway, it’s a flood of all floods this time,” he said.

Victorian police have warned that evacuation orders will continue to be imposed in the coming days.

Two climatic phenomena — La Niña and the Indian Ocean Dipole — are fueling the flooding. They both occur naturally but experts say they’re being super-charged by climate change.

Weather forecasters are expecting more severe thunderstorms in eastern Australia later this week.

Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are forecast to hit already-soaked communities.

Some communities could endure prolonged periods of flooding for several weeks.