As Birth Rates Crash, Countries Could Force Students to Stay Home
China is one of the world’s largest source countries for international students, but it just entered a “demographic deficit,” meaning that its population is likely to decline. In a shrinking future, Chinese leaders, and those in other countries, might not want to let young talent go to other countries, especially if the move is permanent. The result, according to one sociologist, will be a boom in long-distance and online education, as governments try to keep their best students at home. John Ross of Times Higher Education reports. (August 2023)
America’s Most Followed College Rankings Released
U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings have been criticized for inaccuracy and exclusivity. The magazine tried to fix this year’s undergraduate rankings by measuring social mobility and graduation rates for first-generation students. It also dropped several indicators, such as alumni giving, that critics say have more to do with prestige than with the quality of education.
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf has more for Higher Ed Dive. (September 2023)
What Does 'Gen P’ Want as It Starts College?
"Gen P," the cohort of students who went online for much of the pandemic, demands more in-person experiences and high-quality digital ones.
Colleges across the country are adjusting their orientation programs as a result. Read more from Colleen Flaherty of Inside Higher Ed. (September 2023)
Grad Student from Pakistan Reflects on New Life in US
Aisha Lakhani, a graduate student at Anna Maria College, talks about the path that led her from Pakistan to the school in Paxton, Massachusetts.
She's studying counseling psychology and working with students as a residential specialist, a role in which she creates events and supports students. She talks about her experiences here. (September 2023)
Test-Optional Admissions Could Worsen Inequality
Many colleges no longer require admissions tests like the SAT. They say the tests don’t meaningfully measure intelligence and are easily gamed by wealthier or more privileged students. However, it seems wealthy students are still taking the tests, while poorer ones are forgoing them. Since the tests are still weighed in admissions, the result may be an even larger admissions gap. Maggie Bigelow argues for getting rid of the tests altogether in The Hechinger Report. (August 2023)