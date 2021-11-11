As Diplomatic Efforts Continue, Ethiopian Forces Detain UN Staffers, Truck Drivers
Ethiopian government security forces have reportedly rounded up and detained hundreds of ethnic Tigrayans, in a crackdown on suspected supporters of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front. The crackdown comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for all sides to pull back, stop the fighting and bring a "halt to what is happening on the ground." VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.