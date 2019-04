The war with Russia is a key issue in the Ukrainian presidential election — but on the ground, civilians say their problems are not being addressed. In the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian soldiers, rebel fighters and civilians are dying every day as the conflict grinds on. Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes and are struggling to rebuild their lives. Henry Ridgwell reports from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, close to the front lines.