As Kazakhstan Protests Intensify, President Requests Russian Help

As violence surrounding a popular uprising in Kazakhstan escalates, Russia has responded to the Kazakh’s president’s call for military assistance. Police in the main city, Almaty, say “dozens” of people have been killed, and local news reports say the bodies of at least two police officers have been found beheaded. Observers warn the growing unrest and Russian intervention raise new questions about the future of the region. Jon Spier narrates this report from the VOA Moscow bureau. Producer: Henry Hernandez.

