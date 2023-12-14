Student Union
As Students Seek Return on Investment, Colleges Offer More Career Services
Many Americans are increasingly skeptical of the value of a college degree.
In response, colleges are hiring new advisers and making career counseling a central part of the undergraduate experience. Jon Marcus reports for The Washington Post. (November 2023)
Scientific Censorship Could Be Driven By Scientists Themselves
When Americans think of academic censorship, they usually think of politicians or activists trying to stifle dissenting views. But new research suggests that in the sciences, censorship is often self-inflicted, and driven by career interests and the urge to fit in.
Co-authors Musa al-Gharbi and Cory Clark explain their findings in the Chronicle of Higher Education. (November 2023)
Why Study English? To Follow Your Passions
For Inside Higher Ed, professor Sarah Wasserman argues that students should study fields they care about, and that humanities departments should market themselves as places of intellectual discovery and joy.
Amid declining enrollments, she writes that literary scholars need to double down on their original mission. (November 2023)
Will Online Platforms Usher in an Era of ‘Borderless Education'?
Amid high costs and geopolitical turmoil, many would-be international students are dissuaded from studying abroad. New online platforms, such as Educate Online, are promising "high-quality, zero-border education for a fraction of the cost."
Read more about Educate Online in this contributor piece published by Jon Stojan in USA Today. (December 2023) [[ ]]
US States Suing Meta Over Alleged Harm to Young Users
Lawmakers and parents are blaming social media platforms for contributing to mental health problems in young people. A group of U.S. states is suing the owner of Instagram and Facebook for promoting their platforms to children despite knowing some of the psychological harms and safety risks they pose. From New York, VOA's Tina Trinh reports that a cause-and-effect relationship between social media and mental health may not be so clear.