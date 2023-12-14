Accessibility links

As Students Seek Return on Investment, Colleges Offer More Career Services

FILE - Weikang Nie, a graduate student in finance from China, walks into an orientation for Chinese students at the University of Texas-Dallas in Richardson, Texas, Aug. 22, 2015.
Many Americans are increasingly skeptical of the value of a college degree.

In response, colleges are hiring new advisers and making career counseling a central part of the undergraduate experience. Jon Marcus reports for The Washington Post. (November 2023)

Scientific Censorship Could Be Driven By Scientists Themselves

FILE - An embryologist works on a petri dish at the Create Health fertility clinic in south London, Britain, Aug. 14, 2013.
When Americans think of academic censorship, they usually think of politicians or activists trying to stifle dissenting views. But new research suggests that in the sciences, censorship is often self-inflicted, and driven by career interests and the urge to fit in.

Co-authors Musa al-Gharbi and Cory Clark explain their findings in the Chronicle of Higher Education. (November 2023)

Why Study English? To Follow Your Passions

FILE - Students walk past the Harriet and Charles Luckman Fine Arts Complex at the California State University, Los Angeles campus, April 25, 2019.
For Inside Higher Ed, professor Sarah Wasserman argues that students should study fields they care about, and that humanities departments should market themselves as places of intellectual discovery and joy.

Amid declining enrollments, she writes that literary scholars need to double down on their original mission. (November 2023)

Will Online Platforms Usher in an Era of ‘Borderless Education'?

FILE - A man types into a keyboard in Las Vegas, on July 29, 2017.
Amid high costs and geopolitical turmoil, many would-be international students are dissuaded from studying abroad. New online platforms, such as Educate Online, are promising "high-quality, zero-border education for a fraction of the cost."

Read more about Educate Online in this contributor piece published by Jon Stojan in USA Today. (December 2023) [[ ]]

US States Suing Meta Over Alleged Harm to Young Users

Lawmakers and parents are blaming social media platforms for contributing to mental health problems in young people. A group of U.S. states is suing the owner of Instagram and Facebook for promoting their platforms to children despite knowing some of the psychological harms and safety risks they pose. From New York, VOA's Tina Trinh reports that a cause-and-effect relationship between social media and mental health may not be so clear.

