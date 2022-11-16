Accessibility links

As West Shuts China's Confucius Institutes, More Open in Africa

For almost two decades the Chinese government has been exercising its soft power through “Confucius Institutes” at universities around the globe. While universities in the U.S. and other Western countries have been closing these institutes in recent years, the trend is reversed in African universities where more Confucius Institutes are opening their doors. Kate Bartlett reports from Cape Town, South Africa. Camera and video editing by Gianluigi Guercia.

