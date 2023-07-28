Asylum-Seekers at US Border, Afghan Flights Top Week’s Immigration News

Here is a look at immigration-related news from around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Federal Judge Blocks Biden’s Asylum Policy; What Now?

A federal judge has blocked the Biden administration's asylum rule for migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. In his Tuesday ruling, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in Oakland, California, deemed the rules unlawful, saying they imposed conditions on asylum-seekers that Congress hadn't intended. The ruling is temporarily on hold to give the government time to appeal. VOA's Aline Barros reports.

US on Track to Issue Most Student Visas Since 2016

U.S. State Department officials and a recent report by ApplyBoard, a Canadian international student recruitment platform, indicate the United States is set to issue the most student visas in a year since fiscal 2016. The tally of visas issued in fiscal 2023 has passed 392,000 to date. In fiscal 2016, 471,728 F1 visas were issued. VOA's Aline Barros reports.

Biden Administration Sues Texas Over Floating Barrier Meant to Stop Migrants

The Justice Department on Monday sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott over a newly installed floating barrier on the Rio Grande that is the Republican's latest tactic to try to stop migrants from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. The Associated Press reports.

Afghan Relocation Flights Paused, Activists Call for Resumption

Relocation flights from Afghanistan carrying Special Immigrant Visa applicants to U.S. immigration processing centers in Qatar and other countries have been suspended for more than one month, and it's unclear when they will resume. VOA'S Akmal Dawi reports.

Around the world

College in Kenya Helps Refugees Learn Languages

Many refugees living in Nairobi speak neither English nor Swahili, the two most common tongues in Kenya. This language barrier poses a challenge as they try to integrate into society. VOA's Hubbah Abdi reports.

WFP Halves Food Assistance for Refugees in Malawi

The World Food Program in Malawi says a funding shortfall has forced it to cut by one-half food rations for more than 50,000 people at the country's only refugee camp. The food cuts come at a time when refugees at the Dzaleka camp are complaining of inadequate food assistance, a situation that has forced some of the refugees to voluntarily return home. Lameck Masina reports for VOA.

Activists Want Egypt to Ease Entry for Refugees from Sudan Conflict

With Sudan’s conflict now at the 100-day mark, advocacy groups are calling on Sudan’s neighbor Egypt to ease entry requirements for refugees, saying displaced Sudanese face a dire situation. Meanwhile, the U.N. International Children’s Emergency Fund said Monday that it has received credible reports that at least 435 Sudanese children have been killed and at least 2,025 have been injured in the past 100 days. VOA’s Nike Ching reports.

Italian Conference May Stanch Migrant Flow to Europe With African Aid

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni called Sunday for new, more equal relationships between Europe and migrants’ countries of origin and transit as she convened a summit of about 20 nations, EU officials and international organizations aimed at stanching flows of illegal migration. The Associated Press reports.

In Brief

— The U.S. Department of Homeland Security released data from January to June pertaining to parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.