At Least 13 Die in Chile’s Wildfires

Chilean authorities say at least 13 people have died in the dozens of wildfires raging in the South American country during a heatwave.

Hundreds of homes and 14,000 hectares of land have been destroyed in the blazes.

States of disaster have been declared in Biobío region and neighboring Ñuble region, allowing for the deployment of soldiers and other resources.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric cut short his vacation Friday to visit the affected areas.

"My role as president today is to ensure that all resources will be available for the emergency and so that people feel that they are not going to be alone," Boric said.

Chile’s heatwave is expected to continue.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.