At Least 6 Dead From Gas Station Explosions in Ghana

At least six people were killed and more than 35 injured from gas explosions at Atomic Junction, near the Legon suburb northwest of Ghanaian capital Accra, according to the Ghana National Fire Service.

Explosions at the natural gas station that forced residents to flee late Saturday could be heard across the city and caused a massive fire ball.

President Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted the explosion left him devastated, “My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, and I wish the injured speedy recovery,” he said.

Akufo-Addo said he sent Vice-President Mahamadu Bawumia to visit the scene of the tragedy Sunday, adding the government is committed "to ensure such an incident does not occur again."