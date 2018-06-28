Accessibility links

Atlanta to Bring Human Rights Murals to City for Super Bowl

  • Associated Press
In this June 28, 2018 photo, artist Sheila Pree Bright, 51, speaks during a press conference announcing "Off the Walls." The project will create up to 30 murals to be installed around Atlanta before the 2019 Super Bowl.
ATLANTA — 

In the months leading up to the 2019 Super Bowl, some of Atlanta’s bare walls will get a makeover.

The city of Atlanta and the Super Bowl Host Committee have partnered with arts group WonderRoot to launch “Off the Wall.” The project will create up to 30 murals focusing on Atlanta's past, present and future role in civil and human rights. Brett Daniels, chief operating officer of the host committee, said the murals will transform the city in hopes of sparking a community-wide conversation.

The artwork will start going up this fall and will remain as a permanent part of Atlanta’s cultural scene after the game. Students from Freedom University, which provides services for immigrant students in the country illegally, will aid in the design and installation of the murals.

