Television Station Attacked in Afghan Capital

Unknown gunmen, including suicide bombers, have stormed the headquarters of a private Afghan television station in Kabul and there are reports of casualties.

Witnesses heard explosions and gunfire from inside the building of the Shamshad TV station. The broadcaster suspended programing. Security forces have cordoned off the area and live television footage showed severe gunfire was underway.

There was no immediate word on the identity or motive of the attackers.

The Taliban insurgency swiftly issued a statement saying it was not involved in the assault.

Afghanistan is on top of the list of countries considered most dangerous for journalists and media workers. A Taliban suicide bomber killed seven members of the private Tolo television station, Afghanistan’s largest media outlet.