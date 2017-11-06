Pakistani Diplomat Killed in Afghanistan

Pakistan condemned Monday’s killing of a diplomatic staffer in neighboring Afghanistan and demanded increased security for its missions and staff.

The deadly attack occurred in Jalalabad, capital of Afghan border province of Nangarhar.

Provincial officials told VOA the assailants were riding motorbikes and fled the scene after killing Rana Iqbal who was working at the visa section of the Pakistani consulate in the city.

In Islamabad, a spokesman said the Afghan charge d’affaires was summoned by the foreign secretary to protest the gruesome murder in Jalalabad."

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban and militants loyal to Islamic State are active in Nangarhar and regularly carry out attacks against Afghan security forces in the province.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated over mutual allegations of supporting anti-state militant groups plotting terrorist attacks against each other's soils.