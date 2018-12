As Iraq marks the first anniversary of its victory over Islamic State, tensions are rising in the terrorist group's former strongholds as attacks continue and security forces conduct near-daily operations. Locals fear the militants hiding in the deserts and mountains are emboldened by recent killings, and warn the group's resurgence is likely if sectarian tensions and economic disparity are not addressed. VOA's Heather Murdock has this report from Mosul and the surrounding countryside in Iraq.