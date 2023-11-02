Attacks on US Forces in Iraq, Syria Keep Coming

In the days following the massacre of hundreds of Israelis by Iranian-backed Hamas, the US military has blamed other Iranian-backed proxy groups for about 30 near-daily attacks against its forces in Iraq and Syria. Last week, the US retaliated with precision strikes against facilities in Syria tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and affiliated groups, but the attacks against American personnel, while largely unsuccessful, have not stopped. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has more.