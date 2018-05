Every day, U.S. customs officers have the power to decide which travelers will be allowed into the country and which won't. But what if you had to make that decision? Attendees at the Tribeca Film Festival had a chance to see for themselves in an augmented reality documentary set in an airport screening room. The 12-minute interactive film, "Terminal 3" by Pakistani filmmaker Asad Malik, conveys what some travelers face when they enter the United States. VOA Reporter Aunshuman Apte has more.