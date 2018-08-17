Accessibility links

August 17, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Long exposure picture shows driving cars on the highway just before sunrise near Frankfurt, central Germany.
2 An Afghan refugee vendor waits for customers to sell his sheep at cattle market set up for the upcoming Muslim festival Eid al-Adha in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
3 Members of Indonesian Navy take part in a flag hoisting ceremony held to commemorate the country' 73rd anniversary of independence at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia.
4 A disable Palestinian uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza.

