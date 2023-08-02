Accessibility links

August 2, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A Sudanese woman, who fled the conflict in Murnei in Sudan's Darfur region, walks beside carts carrying her family belongings upon crossing the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad.
2 An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3 Residents are evacuated in rubber boats through flood waters in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province, south of Beijing.
4 A person looks at a huge pile of garbage on a flooded river after remnants of Typhoon Doksuri brought rains and floods in Beijing, China.

