Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 2, 2023
August 02, 2023 1:58 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Sudanese woman, who fled the conflict in Murnei in Sudan's Darfur region, walks beside carts carrying her family belongings upon crossing the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad.
2
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3
Residents are evacuated in rubber boats through flood waters in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province, south of Beijing.
4
A person looks at a huge pile of garbage on a flooded river after remnants of Typhoon Doksuri brought rains and floods in Beijing, China.
August 2, 2023
