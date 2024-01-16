Australia Confirms Support For US, UK Strikes on Houthi Rebels

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that Canberra is supporting United States and British airstrikes against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

The rebel group has been attacking international shipping in the Red Sea, and U.S.-led strikes have been launched in retaliation for drone and missile attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, a key shipping channel.

Australian officials have insisted that defending global trade routes is “utterly central to Australia’s national interest.”

Canada and the Netherlands have also been part of the military action.

Australia’s support for the raids against Houthi targets included defense personnel in what authorities have said were “non-operational roles.” Their precise duties were not disclosed.

Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that the Canberra government is part of a multinational effort to prevent Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping.

“We have sent the help that is required. We have operational support there at headquarters in Bahrain," he said. "We always give proper and considered analysis and act in Australia’s national interests and that has been the basis of our support up to this point.”

Australian Greens defense spokesperson David Shoebridge told local media that it was hypocritical of the U.S. and Australian governments to launch airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen while claiming they wanted to avoid the conflict in Gaza spreading.

The Iran-backed Houthis say they are supporting Hamas in the war against Israel in Gaza.

The conflict began after Hamas militants launched a brutal attack on Israel on Oct 7. Gunmen killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took hostages into Gaza.

In response, the Israeli government has vowed to eliminate Hamas. It has launched an aerial bombardment and ground invasion of the coastal enclave.

Thousands of people have been killed and vast numbers displaced.

This week Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong is making an official visit to the region. She will meet with the families of Israeli hostages as well as the victims of Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

Australia has said Israel has the right to defend itself after the attack by Hamas militants.

Politically, Canberra is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state co‑exist within internationally recognized borders.