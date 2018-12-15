Accessibility links

Australia Recognizes West Jerusalem as Israel's Capital 

  • Associated Press
FILE - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivers a speech in Parramatta, Australia, Nov. 22, 2018.

SYDNEY — 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Saturday that his government had decided to formally recognize west Jerusalem as Israel's capital, but wouldn't move its embassy until there's a peace settlement.

He said Australia would recognize East Jerusalem as Palestine's capital only after a settlement had been reached on a two-state solution. The Australian Embassy won't be moved from Tel Aviv until such a time.

While the embassy move was delayed, Morrison said the government would establish a defense and trade office in Jerusalem and would also start looking for an appropriate site for the embassy.

He said in a speech: "The Australian government has decided that Australia now recognizes west Jerusalem, as the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of government, is the capital of Israel.''

