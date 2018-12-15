Australia Recognizes West Jerusalem as Israel's Capital 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Saturday that his government had decided to formally recognize west Jerusalem as Israel's capital, but wouldn't move its embassy until there's a peace settlement.

He said Australia would recognize East Jerusalem as Palestine's capital only after a settlement had been reached on a two-state solution. The Australian Embassy won't be moved from Tel Aviv until such a time.

While the embassy move was delayed, Morrison said the government would establish a defense and trade office in Jerusalem and would also start looking for an appropriate site for the embassy.

He said in a speech: "The Australian government has decided that Australia now recognizes west Jerusalem, as the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of government, is the capital of Israel.''