"Avengers: Endgame" marks the culmination of Marvel's superhero universe since its first "Iron Man" film in 2008. Critics have hailed the three-hour movie as a super spectacle and a befitting ending, harkening back to the beginnings of the Avengers franchise. VOA's Penelope Poulou spoke with critics and industry insiders about the significance of the film, about its franchise and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.