The Bangladesh government is working to turn a muddy, uninhabited island in the Bay of Bengal into a place that can house roughly 100,000 Rohingyas who have sought refuge in the country after fleeing Myanmar following a military crackdown. But questions remain whether Bhashan Char Island will be suitable for so many people to live. VOA's Muazzem Hossain Shakil has filed a report from Cox's Bazar narrated by Bezhan Hambard.