Spain's long battle over the legacy of its 20th century leader, the dictator General Francisco Franco, is entering a new chapter as the government presses ahead with plans to move his remains from their current site in the mountains outside Madrid. Ministers have given Franco's family until the end of the month to decide where the remains should be moved. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the planned exhumation has sparked fierce debate — just as Spain is undergoing an intense constitutional crisis.