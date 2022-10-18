Before Roe v. Wade There Was the Jane Collective

Women going to extraordinary lengths to get abortions is not new in America. The procedure was banned in much of the country before the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Since the high court overturned Roe in June, a number of states are banning or severely restricting abortions. VOA's Penelope Poulou looks back at an underground network that helped women get abortions in the 1960s - an effort that has renewed relevance today.