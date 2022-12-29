Accessibility links

Belarusian Regiment Fights Against Russia in Ukraine
Recent Russian-Belarusian military exercises have raised fears of a second invasion of Ukraine from the north. While Ukrainians see Belarus as an aggressor, some observers and members of the Belarusian opposition say that not all Belarusians side with Russia. In fact, some Belarusians decided to prove their allegiance to Ukraine by joining its army. Myroslava Gongadze met with members of a Belarusian regiment before they were sent to the front lines.

