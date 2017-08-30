Netanyahu Assails Israel's 'Fake News Industry'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at the media, accusing it of working against him by playing up corruption investigations against him.

"The 'fake news' industry has reached a record level. The aim is to secure indictments, at whatever price and quickly, against me," he said at a rally of supporters Wednesday.

Israeli authorities have questioned Netanyahu in two separate corruption cases.

One case, dubbed "File 1000,'' reportedly involves claims that Netanyahu improperly accepted lavish gifts from wealthy supporters, including Australian billionaire James Packer and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan.

The second, "File 2000,'' reportedly concerns Netanyahu's alleged attempts to strike a deal with publisher Arnon Mozes of the Yediot Ahronot newspaper group to promote legislation to weaken Yediot's main competitor in exchange for more favorable coverage of Netanyahu by Yediot.

The Israeli leader has denied any wrongdoing but is said to be under increased pressure since a former chief of staff agreed to turn state's witness.