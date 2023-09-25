Student Union
Biden Administration Releases Official Guidelines on Affirmative Action
The U.S. Supreme Court recently struck down race-based affirmative action, but colleges have struggled to implement the ban. The new guidelines stress that affirmative action is now illegal but that there are other ways for schools to diversify their student bodies. Read the explainer from Liam Knox of Inside Higher Ed. (August 2023)
See all News Updates of the Day
Check Out These Lesser-known Scholarships Available to International Students
Most students looking to study in the United States are already familiar with prospects for financial aid, but there are some lesser-known scholarships available.
The Times of India has compiled a listing of scholarships — many offered by individual schools — that can benefit students from other countries. (August 2023).
Despite Challenges, Afghan Refugee Students in the US Are Thriving
Two years after the Taliban took Kabul, Karin Fischer of the Chronicle of Higher Education profiles a group of Afghan women at the University of Delaware who fled Kabul.
After learning English, mastering U.S. cultural norms and surviving the trauma of separation from their families, these students are now mentoring other new arrivals. (August 2023)
Know the Details, and Risks, of Student Loans
After School Africa takes a look at student loans and international students.
"Normally, many people do not like the idea of loans, and it is not the first option in the minds of many people," the article notes. "However, student loans can be the only option for some students who want to actualize their goals."
Read about the various types of student loans, and their potential risks, here. (August 2023)
Want an MBA from a US School? Here’s How One Man Made It from Indonesia to Wharton
A student from Indonesia writes about his path to studying for an MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Among his suggestions: apply to a range of schools and craft a compelling personal essay. Read more here. (August 2023)