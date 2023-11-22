Student Union
Biden Administration’s Executive Order on AI Might Be Good News for Immigrants
The Biden administration has ordered agencies to loosen visa rules for immigrants with artificial intelligence (AI) expertise, since foreigners have founded about two-thirds of AI startups in the U.S. and make up 70% of AI graduate students there.
Stuart Anderson breaks down the new visa regulations in Forbes. (November 2023)
Education Is Shaping Up to Be a Key Issue in 2024 US Presidential Election
Education is normally not as important to presidential voters as cultural issues and the state of the economy. But as communities battle over curricula, support for LGBTQ students, and post-pandemic learning loss, Republican presidential candidates are making education a major talking point. Read more from Savannah Kuchar of USA Today. (October 2023)
How Can Colleges Best Welcome International Students?
Preeti Aghalayam of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has suggestions for welcoming international students to campuses. Instructors should carefully introduce their material and avoid complex diagrams and grading schemes. Read more in the Chronicle of Higher Education. (October 2023)
After Pandemic Shortfall, College Enrollments Are Rising Again
The number of college students enrolling in the U.S. has dropped in recent years. The recent rise is good news but masks the fact that new first-year enrollments are still falling. Danielle Douglas-Gabriel reports for The Washington Post. (October 2023)
Survey: Of Major Study-Abroad Destinations, US Provides Most Student Satisfaction
A new survey of 126,000 international students found that the U.S. was the only one of the top four host countries to provide above-average student satisfaction.
The other three (the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada) ranked below average.
The report is summarized by Seeta Bhardwa in Times Higher Education. (November 2023)