Biden, Congressional Leaders to Discuss Ukraine Aid and Averting Government Shutdown 

U.S. President Joe Biden is hosting congressional leaders Tuesday for talks at the White House amid a push to secure billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine and avoid a looming U.S. government shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries were set to take part in the discussion.

The Democrat-led Senate passed a bipartisan $95 billion security bill earlier this month that includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, nearly $5 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, and other assistance.

Johnson has pledged not to bring the bill up for a vote in the House, saying the American people want lawmakers to focus on domestic problems, including border security, instead of sending assistance overseas.

Schumer said Tuesday that not supporting Ukraine will show allies they cannot depend on the United States.

The leaders face a Friday deadline to agree on funding for some parts of the government, including agriculture, transportation and some veterans’ services. Another deadline awaits a week later when funding for the rest of the government is set to expire.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.