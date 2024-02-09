Accessibility links

Biden Criticizes Israel’s Response in Gaza as Strikes Continue

Biden Criticizes Israel’s Response in Gaza as Strikes Continue
Biden Criticizes Israel's Response in Gaza as Strikes Continue

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized Israel's military response in Gaza. Does this impact ongoing discussions for a pause in the conflict? Nimrod Goren, Senior Fellow for Israeli Affairs at the Middle East Institute discusses. Four months after the October 7 Hamas terror attack in southern Israel, Israelis are still grappling with the consequences of the intrusion on their territory. Moscow's mis- and disinformation campaigns have sought to influence how those abroad view the Russia-Ukraine war. Mark Temnycky, nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center provides insight on their operations.

