Biden Criticizes Israel’s Response in Gaza as Strikes Continue

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized Israel's military response in Gaza. Does this impact ongoing discussions for a pause in the conflict? Nimrod Goren, Senior Fellow for Israeli Affairs at the Middle East Institute discusses. Four months after the October 7 Hamas terror attack in southern Israel, Israelis are still grappling with the consequences of the intrusion on their territory. Moscow's mis- and disinformation campaigns have sought to influence how those abroad view the Russia-Ukraine war. Mark Temnycky, nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center provides insight on their operations.