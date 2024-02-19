Accessibility links

Student Union

Biden’s Student-Loan Repayment Program Is Starting Up

FILE - People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court, June 30, 2023, in Washington.
The new program could save many borrowers at least $1,000 per year. Danielle Douglas-Gabriel has the details in The Washington Post. (January 2024)

Biden Administration Forgiving Some Student Debt Early

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, March 4, 2022.
One of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises was to help Americans with student loans.

Now, the Biden administration plans to forgive debt for those who borrowed less than $12,000 and have been paying their debt for a decade or more. The news comes six months before a self-imposed deadline to launch the initiative.

Danielle Douglas-Gabriel has more in The Washington Post. (January 2024)

Many Scholarships Exist for International Students

FILE - Old Main at North Dakota State University is seen Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Fargo, N.D.
This guide, from Times Higher Education, lists available scholarships in the U.S. and UK for international students, and answers frequently asked questions about the process. (January 2024)

Is the SAT or ACT Better?

FILE - Students walk through the Harvard Law School area on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Nov. 19, 2002.
US colleges typically accept two admissions tests, the SAT and ACT. Cole Claybourn explains the differences in US News & World Report. (January 2024)

Biden Has Canceled $137 Billion of Student Loans, but How?

People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court, June 30, 2023, in Washington.
This explainer from Gabriel Rubin and Rosie Ettenheim shows how the Biden administration canceled so much debt, despite an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling.

Read The Wall Street Journal piece. (January 2024)

