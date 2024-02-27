Biden Says Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Possible During Ramadan
Joe Biden said that a ceasefire is possible during Ramadan if hostages are released. A look at the Ukrainian defense industry as the US Army has to scramble to find money to train Ukrainian troops. Another Russian dissident is jailed and a look at the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi.
