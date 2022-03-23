Biden Supreme Court Nominee Defends Record, Vows to Be Impartial
U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, faced an intense second day of confirmation hearings Tuesday. The first African American female nominee was questioned about her record as a public defender and how she would approach her role as a justice on the nation's highest court. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill. Produced by: Katherine Gypson