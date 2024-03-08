Biden to 'Lay Out Path Ahead' in State of the Union Address

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Thursday night as he seeks to tout his administration’s accomplishments, push lawmakers to act on security aid and convince voters ahead of his November reelection bid.

Biden said Wednesday in a video posted on social media that he planned to “update you on our progress and lay out the path ahead.”

He is expected to discuss topics such as infrastructure, drug prices, student debt, abortion rights and gun control.

In excerpts of Biden’s speech that were released by the White House, the president draws particular attention to the Supreme Court’s 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to abortion.

“Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America. But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024,” Biden plans to say, according to the excerpts.

“If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again,” the advanced excerpt continues.

The speech comes as it appears increasingly likely Biden will face former President Donald Trump in a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.

Biden also appears to be trying to contrast himself to Trump, according to the advanced speech excerpts.

“My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor. Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not me,” Biden plans to say.

In his prepared address, Biden also takes credit for helping improve the country’s economy.

“I came to office determined to get us through one of the toughest periods in our nation’s history. And we have. It doesn’t make the news, but in thousands of cities and towns the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told,” Biden is expected to say.

The speech also comes as the Biden administration urges Congress to pass security aid for Ukraine and Israel, and as lawmakers work to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

Following Biden’s address, Alabama Senator Katie Britt is due to give the Republican response.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.