From War to the Economy, Big Issues to Dominate Biden’s Election-Year State of the Union Speech
U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver his election-year State of the Union address Thursday, when he is expected to discuss his handling of the economy, reproductive rights, immigration, and the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts. But the 81-year-old will also use the occasion to demonstrate he is physically and mentally fit for a second term. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from Washington.