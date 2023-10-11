Biden: 'We Have Israel’s Back' After Weekend Terror Attacks

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that “we have Israel’s back” and that he will ask Congress to take urgent action to defuse Middle East tensions after Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing more than 1,000 people, including at least 14 Americans. Analysts say the possibility that Americans are being held hostage by the militant Palestinian group complicates the situation. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House. Contributor: Iuliia Iarmolenko.