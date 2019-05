Most kids love digging in the sand ... and many never outgrow that. A new and unusual attraction nicknamed "sand box for grown-ups" is a big hit among teenagers and adults in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's a heavy equipment playground that gives customers a change to operate gigantic, earth-moving bulldozers and hydraulic excavators, get tested on their skills and just have fun. Roman Mamonov tried his hand at operating some of the biggest construction vehicles there. Anna Rice narrates his story.